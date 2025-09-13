Shocking! Utah Governor’s remark, ‘Was praying murderer was from another country,’ on Charlie Kirk’s killing goes viral

Utah Governor Spencer J Cox expressed disappointment when he found out that Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's murderer was 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was a local resident. His remark on Charlie Kirk’s killing has gone viral. He said that had the accused been from another state or from another country, it would have been easier for them to give a response to the public over the killing.

Tyler Robinson, the suspect behind conservative activist's death had scored in the top percentile on his college entrance exam and earned himself a four-year scholarship to Utah State University in Logan.

Governor of Utah said, "For the 33 hours, I was praying that if this had happened here it wouldn't be one of us (who murdered Charlie Kirk) somebody there from another state, somebody came from another country. It's sadly that the pray was not answered the way I hoped for.

He added, “Just because I thought it would make it easier on us if we could just say we don't do that here. Indeed, Utah is a special place. We are the nation in cheerful giving, we are the nation in service every year. But it did happen here.”

The 31-year-old MAGA supporter and controversial figure was shot by a single bullet while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University in the town of Orem on Wednesday, September 10. The assassin was a young man from a Republican family in St George, a staunchly conservative city located south of Orem. The accused Tyler Robinson, who was in the third-year of an electrician apprenticeship, was arrested from Washington County, located south of Salt Lake City.

FBI Director Kash Patel in a press conference announced that the Tyler Robinson's arrest was finally made at 10:00 PM on Thursday.

Cox citied assistance from the suspect's family in catching the culprit and said, “On the evening of September 11th, a family member of Tyler Robinson reached out to a family friend, who contacted the Washington County sheriff's office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident,” AFP reported.