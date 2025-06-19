Shocking video shows drunk passenger grabbing woman's hair, spitting on her on NYC flight

A 32-year-old woman from New York City was arrested on charges of aggravated assault after a disruptive and violent episode aboard a Southwest Airlines flight at LaGuardia Airport, according to authorities.

Identified as Leanna Perry, the passenger allegedly became aggressive moments before takeoff on Tuesday, physically assaulting a fellow traveller, the New York Post reported.

The Port Authority Police Department (PAPD) confirmed that Perry was detained and later transferred to the New York City Department of Corrections following a medical evaluation at a nearby hospital.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows Perry grabbing another woman by the hair while shouting profanities. Despite passengers and crew urging her to stop, Perry continued to lash out both verbally and physically, kicking and insulting multiple individuals on board. Even as airline staff attempted to restrain her with zip ties, she continued to shout abusive remarks and was seen spitting on the passenger.

Southwest Airlines has confirmed that a disruptive passenger was removed from a flight before departure at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. The airline stated that the individual, who was visibly intoxicated and reportedly aggressive, was denied boarding. “We commend our crew members for handling the situation with professionalism,” a company spokesperson said.

The Port Authority also released a statement acknowledging that officers responded to a report involving an intoxicated individual at Terminal B, where the incident occurred.

The incident adds to a string of passenger-related disturbances impacting global carriers. In a separate case, a Shenzhen Airlines flight in China was delayed by two hours on April 1 after an onboard altercation escalated. According to the South China Morning Post, a crew member was injured—suffering a bite wound to the arm—while attempting to break up the brawl between two passengers. The flight was en route from Shenzhen to Shanghai.

