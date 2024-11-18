Shocking video shows man accused of killing family break interrogation room’s wall and escape; CCTV footage goes viral

A viral video shows Adlai Mestre, accused of murdering his family, escaping an interrogation room in Tijeras, New Mexico. The incident has shocked the public, with over 35 million views on social media.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published18 Nov 2024, 01:14 PM IST
Shocking video shows man accused of killing family break interrogation room’s wall and escape; CCTV footage goes viral
Shocking video shows man accused of killing family break interrogation room’s wall and escape; CCTV footage goes viral

A shocking video capturing the dramatic escape of a man accused of killing his family has gone viral on social media, garnering over 35 million views on X (formerly Twitter). The incident, which unfolded in Tijeras, New Mexico, has left the public stunned by both the gruesome crime and the events that followed.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Adlai Mestre allegedly killed his family before being detained by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). Deputies arrived at the scene after a neighbour reported gunshots at a home on Young Road.

Also Read | Viral video of ‘Doodh Cola’ from Kolkata stuns internet, netizens say THIS

Mestre was found covered in blood and holding a gun. Authorities later discovered the bodies of his parents, Raymundo (46) and Bertha (51), along with his 17-year-old sister, Breille.

Mestre reportedly admitted to the killings, stating he shot his family members inside the house, dragged their bodies outside and tried to clean up the scene. He also confessed to shooting the family dog, which had to be euthanised due to its injuries.

Also Read | Viral video shows Nayanthara apologising to south superstar; Here is why

While in custody, Mestre exhibited erratic behaviour, scribbling notes about “seismic waves” and claiming he shot at cell towers. The viral video shows Mestre escaping the interrogation room by kicking a hole in the wall while officers were momentarily distracted.

Netizens react

Social media users have reacted to the video while many of them called out the lapse on the officers’ part.

“He should have been chained to the table,” one user wrote while another posted, “Soooo…what did the cops think the loud banging sound was?”

Also Read | Viral Video: 14-year-old asks Mike Tyson about legacy; netizens shocked at reply

“I wonder how much those walls cost? Did the price reflect this?” quipped one user while pointing at the poor quality of the wall. “Most US buildings are made out of cardboard lol,” commented another.

“Now if he was Black he would have been in cuffs,” according to one user. “I have a feeling this young man is possessed by a demon,” came from another.

Mestre was quickly recaptured by deputies in the hallway.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 01:14 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsShocking video shows man accused of killing family break interrogation room’s wall and escape; CCTV footage goes viral

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    142.25
    01:54 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    4.25 (3.08%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.80
    01:54 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.25 (-0.09%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    01:54 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    0 (0%)

    Wipro share price

    553.45
    01:54 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -12.55 (-2.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,305.80
    01:42 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    2.95 (0.23%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    327.70
    01:44 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -23.15 (-6.6%)

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    454.35
    01:46 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -31.85 (-6.55%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,176.05
    01:37 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -162.1 (-4.86%)

    RESTAURANT BR share price

    81.68
    01:46 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -3.58 (-4.2%)
    More from Top Losers

    Godrej Industries share price

    997.05
    01:46 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    68.45 (7.37%)

    Muthoot Finance share price

    1,905.90
    01:46 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    128.2 (7.21%)

    Swan Energy share price

    543.35
    01:46 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    32.15 (6.29%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    660.60
    01:46 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    33.45 (5.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-10.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.