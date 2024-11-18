A viral video shows Adlai Mestre, accused of murdering his family, escaping an interrogation room in Tijeras, New Mexico. The incident has shocked the public, with over 35 million views on social media.

A shocking video capturing the dramatic escape of a man accused of killing his family has gone viral on social media, garnering over 35 million views on X (formerly Twitter). The incident, which unfolded in Tijeras, New Mexico, has left the public stunned by both the gruesome crime and the events that followed.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Adlai Mestre allegedly killed his family before being detained by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). Deputies arrived at the scene after a neighbour reported gunshots at a home on Young Road.

Mestre was found covered in blood and holding a gun. Authorities later discovered the bodies of his parents, Raymundo (46) and Bertha (51), along with his 17-year-old sister, Breille.

Mestre reportedly admitted to the killings, stating he shot his family members inside the house, dragged their bodies outside and tried to clean up the scene. He also confessed to shooting the family dog, which had to be euthanised due to its injuries.

While in custody, Mestre exhibited erratic behaviour, scribbling notes about “seismic waves" and claiming he shot at cell towers. The viral video shows Mestre escaping the interrogation room by kicking a hole in the wall while officers were momentarily distracted.

Netizens react Social media users have reacted to the video while many of them called out the lapse on the officers' part.

“He should have been chained to the table," one user wrote while another posted, “Soooo…what did the cops think the loud banging sound was?"

“I wonder how much those walls cost? Did the price reflect this?" quipped one user while pointing at the poor quality of the wall. “Most US buildings are made out of cardboard lol," commented another.

"Now if he was Black he would have been in cuffs," according to one user. "I have a feeling this young man is possessed by a demon," came from another.

Mestre was quickly recaptured by deputies in the hallway.