Shoe removal rule ending at US airports after nearly 20 years

Nearly 20 years after airline passengers were first required to remove their shoes for security screening, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is beginning to phase out the policy at airports across the United States, according to media reports.

A directive reportedly issued to TSA officers nationwide last week states that, beginning Sunday, all passengers—not just those in TSA PreCheck—will be allowed to keep their shoes on in general screening lanes at many major airports.

The goal is to expand the new policy to all US airports shortly, the memo reportedly states.

White House Press Secretary reacted to the reports on X, calling it “big news” from the Department of Homeland Security.

Faster checkpoints, fewer hassles The change marks a significant move toward modernising and streamlining airport security, which has long been criticised for delays and inconvenience. TSA has spent years exploring ways to improve the efficiency of checkpoint processes without compromising safety.

Previously, only passengers enrolled in TSA PreCheck — a program that allows for expedited screening — could typically keep their shoes on.

TSA PreCheck offers perks Passengers enrolled in the TSA PreCheck program—which costs about $80 for five years—have been able to bypass the shoe removal requirement, as well as keep on belts and light jackets during screening.

Additionally, travelers aged 75 and older, along with children 12 and under, are already exempt from removing their shoes at security checkpoints.

As of now, the TSA has not officially confirmed the reported changes to its screening procedures.

“TSA and DHS are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance passenger experience and our strong security posture,” a TSA spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday, AP reported. “Any potential updates to our security process will be issued through official channels.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will host a press conference Tuesday evening at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to announce a new TSA policy “that will make screening easier for passengers, improve traveler satisfaction, and reduce wait times,” her agency said.

Shoe removal became standard after 2001 incident The TSA was established in 2001 after President George W. Bush signed legislation creating the agency two months following the 9/11 attacks. It introduced federal airport screeners, replacing the private security firms previously hired by airlines.

The TSA began requiring passengers to remove their shoes in 2006, in response to a 2001 incident in which British national Richard Reid attempted to detonate explosives hidden in his footwear on a flight from Paris to Miami. Reid’s plot failed after he was subdued by passengers and crew, but the incident led to sweeping changes in airport screening protocols.

New policy comes with a warning Despite the relaxed rule, passengers may still be asked to remove their shoes during additional screening if they trigger the alarm while passing through a scanner or magnetometer.

Anyone who triggers the alarm will still be subject to further screening, including shoe removal, the memo clarifies.