Shooting at Christian school in Wisconsin: Multiple injuries reported

Shooting at Christian school in Wisconsin: Multiple injuries reported

Reuters

  • A shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, has resulted in multiple injuries, according to the Madison Police Department. One suspected shooter is reported to be 'down', though other details remain scarce.

Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

A shooting at a Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, has left multiple people injured, authorities said.

The shooting took place at Abundant Life Christian School, a private institution that teaches some 400 students from kindergarten through 12th grade, the Madison Police Department said on social media.

CNN, citing the Madison Police Department, reported that one suspected shooter was "down". No other details were immediately available.

Video posted from the scene on social media showed a massive emergency response, including police, ambulance and fire vehicles.

"Multiple injuries have been reported," the Madison Police wrote on social media. "This remains an active and ongoing investigation."

There was no immediate word on who carried out the shooting.

Gun control and school safety have become major political and social issues in the U.S. where the number of school shootings has jumped in recent years.

There have been 322 school shootings this year in the U.S., according to the K-12 School Shooting Database website. That is the second highest total of any year since 1966, according to that database - topped only by last year's total of 349 such shootings.

