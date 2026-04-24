Shooting at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge: 10 injured as two groups exchanged fire; suspects flee

At least 10 people were injured after gunfire broke out inside the Mall of Louisiana food court in Baton Rouge on Thursday, in what police described as a shooting between two groups that escalated into an exchange of fire.

Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said the incident began after a dispute between two groups inside the mall’s food court.

“Two groups argued inside the food court and started shooting at each other,” Morse said, adding that the situation quickly escalated in a crowded public area.

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Authorities said some of those involved fled the scene as emergency responders and police units arrived. No arrests had been made at the time of the initial briefing.

Innocent bystanders among the injured Police confirmed that multiple innocent bystanders were caught in the crossfire.

“Unfortunately there were some innocent people in the area who might have also caught some rounds,” Morse said.

At least 10 victims were taken to nearby hospitals with varying injuries. Officials said at least two of them required surgery.

Large-scale police response, no ongoing threat A major law enforcement response was launched immediately, with the mall placed under control as officers secured the area and searched for suspects.

Chief Morse said the situation at the scene had been contained.

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“Right now there is no known threat to the public,” he said. “Right here is the safest place in Baton Rouge.”

Mayor warns attackers Baton Rouge Mayor Sid Edwards condemned the violence and vowed accountability for those responsible.

“To the thugs that did this, we’re going to catch you,” he said.

Investigation ongoing Authorities said the investigation remains active, with the suspects still at large.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry earlier confirmed he was actively coordinating with law enforcement. In a public statement, he urged residents to avoid the area while emergency personnel responded. He also expressed concern for those affected and praised the rapid response of first responders.

“I am aware of the active shooter scene at the Mall of Louisiana. I am in coordination with law enforcement and we will update as we know more. Please avoid the area. Sharon and I are praying for those affected and are grateful for a quick response by our law enforcement officials.”

It is the second incident of gun violence reported in Louisiana this week.

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On Sunday morning, a father fatally shot eight children, including seven of his own, in a violent attack that spanned two homes in a Shreveport neighbourhood.. Two women were also critically injured in the incident, including the gunman’s wife, who is the mother of the children.

Authorities described the shooting as one of the most devastating family-related mass killings.

(With AP inputs)