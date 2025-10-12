South Carolina bar shooting: 4 killed, 20 injured at St. Helena Island’s Willie’s Bar and Grill

A mass shooting at a crowded bar on St. Helena Island, South Carolina, left four people dead and at least 20 others injured early Sunday, officials said. The incident occurred at Willie's Bar and Grill, where a large crowd had gathered at the time of the attack.

“Multiple victims and witnesses ran to the nearby businesses and properties seeking shelter from the gun shots,” the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on X, the social media platform.

Official response “This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone. We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones,” the statement added.

Casualties and injuries Four people were found dead at the scene, and at least 20 others were injured, including four in critical condition at area hospitals. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Condolences and support US Rep. Nancy Mace expressed her heartbreak over the incident, posting on X: “COMPLETELY HEARTBROKEN to learn about the devastating shooting in Beaufort County. Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this horrific act of violence.”

Ongoing investigation Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting and are asking the public for patience as details emerge.