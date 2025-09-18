Shooting in Pennsylvania: At least two seriously injured in police-involved incident

At least two people are in serious condition following a police-involved shooting on Wednesday in North Codorus Township, located about 115 miles west of Philadelphia, near the Maryland border.

Advertisement

The shooting suspect has been confirmed dead, the CNN reported citing a source. According to the news outlet, the source indicated that the incident likely took place while officers were serving a court order.

No further details about the identities of the officers or the suspect have been released, and investigations are ongoing.

WellSpan York Hospital confirmed it is treating two individuals linked to the incident. “Both are in serious condition. Enhanced security protocols are in place at the hospital,” a spokesperson said.

Officials respond Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced he was en route to the scene. “I’ve been briefed on the situation involving law enforcement in York County, and am on my way there now,” Shapiro posted on X.

Advertisement

State Attorney General Dave Sunday also confirmed he was heading to the site. Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis urged the public to “send prayers to the officers and those involved in the shooting in York County” and advised people to follow police guidance and avoid the area.

Rep. Lloyd Smucker, whose district includes the scene, said he is monitoring the situation closely.

School precautions Spring Grove School District issued a shelter-in-place order as a precaution, although the shooting did not involve schools. The district stated that students and staff are being held in place while several roads in the area remain closed, causing delays in bus transportation. Students who had already departed for middle and high schools are being returned to their original schools until authorities clear the area.

Advertisement

The shooting occurred on a rural road winding through farm fields and an agricultural area known for apple orchards, where many migrant farmworkers, including Mexican nationals, work. The Mexican Consulate in Philadelphia said it is monitoring the situation and advised residents nearby to follow official instructions.

Incident time At approximately 2:10 p.m., 911 dispatchers received calls about a police-involved incident, and authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

(With AP inputs)