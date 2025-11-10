Shooting in San Francisco—five, including juveniles, shot and injured outside supermarket; gunman still at large

At least five people, including juveniles, have been wounded in a weekend shooting outside a San Francisco supermarket, US authorities have said.

The incident came to light around 9 pm on Saturday (local time) when police responding to reports of gunfire found multiple victims near a road in the Outer Richmond neighbourhood, the Associated Press reported.

Four juveniles sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while a man was wounded critically.

All five were rushed to a hospital.

Speaking on the incident, police captain Kevin Lee told The San Francisco Chronicle that the police suspected to shooting to have erupted out of a fight.

He added that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and there appeared to be no threat to the public at large.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie also reacted to the shooting in his city, saying, "This kind of violence does not represent who we are as a city, and we will never tolerate it."

The shooter, meanwhile, is still at large: no arrests had been made as of Sunday.

Detectives investigating the case have urged witnesses and the public to come forward with any information that could help in the probe.

Also Read | Shooting near University of Iowa campus, Hawk Alert issued

Another day, another shooting The news about the shooting in San Francisco comes on a day when another shooting rocked San Antonio in Texas.

There, the incident took place at a landscape supply firm, where a 21-year-old opened fire killing three: two men and a woman.

While police responded to the shooting promptly, it took hours to find the suspect.

When the cops finally found the suspect, they found him dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The accused was identified as Jose Hernandez Galo.

While the motive for the shooting was unclear, police said that it did not appear to be random.