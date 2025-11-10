Subscribe

Shooting in Texas—Gunman kills three in San Antonio; dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

The accused was identified as Jose Hernandez Galo. Galo's motive for shooting up the landscape supply company isn't clear at the moment, but AP, citing police chief William McManus, reported that the attack was not random.

Livemint, Written By Shiladitya Ray
Updated10 Nov 2025, 06:50 AM IST
Image showing a police barricade tape, depicting a crime scene. Image for representational purposes.
Image showing a police barricade tape, depicting a crime scene. Image for representational purposes.

A shooting rocked the city of San Antonio in Texas on Saturday, leaving four, including the shooter, dead, police officials said.

The incident took place at a landscape supply company in the city when a 21-year-old open fire at around 8 am on Saturday morning, reported The Associated Press.

As the man opened fire, panicked employees fled from the scene, but two men and a woman were shot and succumbed to their injuries.

Police responded promptly and surrounded the area, and hours later, they found the gunman dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The accused was identified as Jose Hernandez Galo.

Galo's motive for shooting up the landscape supply company isn't clear at the moment, but AP, citing police chief William McManus, reported that the attack was not random.

An investigation is currently under way and more details are awaited.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

 
 
