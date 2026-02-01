Shooting inside 7-Eleven store in Manhattan leaves 1 dead; NYPD searching for suspect

A man was shot and killed inside a Midtown Manhattan 7-Eleven on Thursday morning following a dispute, according to multiple news reports.

The shooting reportedly occurred just before 10:30 a.m. at the store located at 589 Eighth Avenue. Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire and found a man in his 40s who had been shot in the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police sources cited by The New York Post, the victim was a panhandler who regularly held the store’s door open for customers in hopes of receiving money. On Thursday morning, he allegedly held the door open for the suspected gunman and asked him for cash.

Sources told the outlet that another man — believed to have known the victim — said something to him while entering the store, leading to rising tensions. The victim reportedly followed the man inside as the argument escalated.

At one point during the confrontation, the victim allegedly grabbed a bottle from a shelf, appearing as if he was about to throw it. The suspect then opened fire, according to the report.

The gunman was last seen wearing a face mask, green jacket, dark pants and carrying a black backpack. He fled southbound on Eighth Avenue on foot, sources said.

Authorities have not made any arrests.