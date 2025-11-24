Shooting near Midtown Manhattan nightclub, New York City: 1 dead; police search for suspect

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday (November 23) near a Midtown Manhattan nightclub, and the gunman remains on the run, according to the New York City Police Department, ABC News reported.

NYPD officers responded around 4:13 a.m. to reports of a shooting near a nightclub on West 46th Street and 12th Avenue in the Midtown West neighborhood, less than a block from the Intrepid Museum.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old male with gunshot wounds to the back and groin,” the NYPD said in a statement as per the news report.

The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Incident follows shooting of New York Jets player Kris Boyd

The fatal shooting comes one week after New York Jets player Kris Boyd was shot and wounded outside a Midtown Manhattan restaurant, ABC News reported.