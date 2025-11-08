Shooting near University of Iowa campus, Hawk Alert issued

Iowa City Police said a shooting incident happened near the University of Iowa campus on Friday afternoon. University of Iowa students received a Hawk Alert following the incident, urging them to shelter in place after gunshots were reported near campus.

Advertisement

That alert reported a suspect running west away from the scene, in the direction of campus. It urged students to avoid the area or shelter in place.

Meanwhile, the Iowa City Police Department issued a statement saying “The Iowa City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 Block of East Burlington Street at 1:29 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Witnesses reported hearing shots fired and responding officers recovered evidence of gunfire.”