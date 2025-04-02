Shooting reported at Walmart in Lancaster, South Carolina: What we know so far

Police confirmed as per multiple news reports of a shooting incident at a Walmart in Lancaster, South Carolina. Authorities reportedly responded to the scene located off of Highway 9 Bypass West in the afternoon. The Lancaster Police Department is yet to provide further details on the nature of the incident or whether anyone was injured.

Emergency response and lockdown According to a report from WBTV, four schools within the Lancaster County School District were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure due to the shooting. However, the lockdowns were later lifted.

The police, fire department, SWAT teams, and state police were all on the scene, with several emergency vehicles seen stationed along the road and near nearby businesses.

Witness accounts Witnesses described the overwhelming presence of emergency vehicles at the scene, with images showing a significant number of fire, police, and SWAT vehicles parked in the University Place shopping center area near Walmart, according to WCNC.

Location details The Walmart where the incident occurred is located in the University Place shopping center, situated on Highway 9 Bypass West near the interchange with US 521 Business Route in Lancaster.

As of now, authorities have not released additional information about the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.