Shooting reported in California's Stockton: Several hospitalised with injuries; probe underway

A shooting in Stockton, California, resulted in multiple injuries, with victims transported to hospitals. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, which remains an active crime scene. 

Garvit Bhirani
Updated30 Nov 2025, 09:45 AM IST
A horrifying shooting incident left many people injured in California's Stockton on Saturday, authorities said, according to AP.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating, and multiple victims were transported to hospitals. No further details have been released regarding the victims’ conditions.

Officials mentioned that the area remains an active crime scene as investigators continue gathering information.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

