Shooting reported in California's Stockton: Several hospitalised with injuries; probe underway

A horrifying shooting incident left many people injured in California's Stockton on Saturday, authorities said, according to AP.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating, and multiple victims were transported to hospitals. No further details have been released regarding the victims’ conditions.
Officials mentioned that the area remains an active crime scene as investigators continue gathering information.
(This is a developing story. More to come)
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.