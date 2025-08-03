Video | Shooting at Valdosta Mall in Georgia, social media posts claim active gunman threat, children inside

Witnesses at the Valdosta Mall in Georgia have reported an active shooter situation in the building, with videos showing panicked people attempting to escape and posts claiming children inside.

Some video also showed police officers entering the mall, but local authorities have not yet confirmed the situation.

Valdosta mall shooting eyewitness reports One person wrote, “Shooting inside the mall!!! Check on your people!! Lord Valdosta slow down.”

According to another eyewitness inside the mall, they were stuck at the chimdren'chimdren's place inside the mall. “Urgent prayer request needed. I am currently stuck in Valdosta mall at the children’s place and there is a shootin,” the person wrote.

While one who got out safely said that it was “the biggest scare” and that the mall has been put on lockdown.