Shootout near Baltimore mall leaves 1 dead and 3 injured: Police

A late-night shootout followed by a vehicle crash near Mondawmin Mall in Baltimore left one person dead and three others injured, police said, triggering a heavy law enforcement response and road closures in the area.

According to Richard Worley, officers were dispatched around 9.30pm to what he described as an “extensive crime scene” along Liberty Heights Avenue in West Baltimore. Multiple streets were shut down as police secured the area and searched for evidence, CBS News reported.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that had crashed into each other inside the mall’s parking lot. Two people at the scene were suffering from gunshot wounds, Worley said. A third person with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries was later located a short distance away on Tioga Parkway.

Police also discovered a fourth individual who had died from gunshot injuries on Liberty Heights Avenue, confirming the fatality linked to the incident.

“As you can see, this is an extensive crime scene,” Worley said. “It was a shootout. It looked like it occurred here in this parking lot where the two vehicles were crashed together.”

Investigators recovered three handguns and a rifle from the scene, police said. Authorities have not yet released details about what led to the gunfire or whether any suspects are in custody.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore police are asking anyone with information to call1-866-7Lockup.

Earlier, news of shooting in Rhode Island also made headlines. Three people, including the suspect, were fatally shot during a Rhode Island youth hockey game Monday, authorities were quoted by the Associated Press as saying. Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said three other victims were hospitalised in critical condition.

“It appears that this was a targeted event, that it may be a family dispute,” she said, as per AP.

Goncalves did not provide details about the suspect or the ages of those who were killed, though she said it appeared that both victims were adults.

She said investigators are trying to piece together what happened and speak with witnesses of the shooting inside Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, a few miles outside Providence.

Monday's shooting comes nearly two months after Rhode Island was rocked by a separate gun violence tragedy at Brown University, where a gunman killed two students and injured nine others. That shooter went on to also fatally shoot a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor.