Should Donald Trump leave the US presidency? Tonight’s Kennedy Center Honors may hold his answer — here’s when and where

Donald Trump said on Monday that this year’s Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, is set to be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. EST. The event has been hosted by the US president himself.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he was hosting the event “at the request of the Board, and just about everybody else in America”, and invited viewers to judge his performance as master of ceremonies.

“Tell me what you think of my ‘Master of Ceremony’ abilities,” Trump wrote. He added, in a joking aside, “If really good, would you like me to leave the Presidency in order to make ‘hosting’ a full time job?”

President Trump's administration has made sweeping changes to the Kennedy Center, including ousting the chairman of its board of trustees and its president, and installing in their place Trump and one of his allies, former Ambassador Richard Grenell.

Last week, the White House announced the board had voted to rename the institution the Trump-Kennedy Center.

This year's Kennedy Center Honors, which was recorded earlier this month, marks Donald Trump's first appearance at the annual event in his two terms in office. He also hosted the celebration, a departure from past years when presidents would sit with the honorees and watch the show.

Trump promoted the broadcast, saying it will be "honoring true GREATS in the History of Entertainment."

Who are the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors recipients? Trump announced the list of this year's honorees over the summer. They are:

George Strait

Gloria Gaynor

KISS: Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss and the late Ace Frehley

Michael Crawford

Sylvester Stallone How to watch the Kennedy Center Honors What: President Trump hosts the Kennedy Center Honors, celebrating George Strait, Gloria Gaynor, Kiss, Michael Crawford and Sylvester Stallone.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT

On TV: On CBS television stations. Find your local station here.

Online stream: Paramount+

New Kennedy Center Honors medallion The rainbow-colored ribbons adorned with three gold bars that have long been given to honorees were replaced this year with new gold medallions.

Designed by Tiffany and Co., each medallion features an etching of the center on one side with rainbow colors running through it. The other side bears each honoree's name and when they received the award.