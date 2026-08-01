Sid Wilson out of Slipknot after 25 years with band, months after split from Kelly Osbourne

Slipknot's line-up has reportedly changed once again, with founding DJ and keyboardist Sid Wilson said to have been permanently removed from the American nu-metal band. According to a report by American entertainment portal TMZ, a source close to the group confirmed that Wilson was informed of the decision on a Friday afternoon, bringing an end to his roughly 25-year run with the masked metal outfit. The exact reason behind his removal has not been made public, and neither Wilson nor Slipknot has issued an official statement on the matter so far.

Fans following the band will know Wilson by his stage persona and trademark mask, often recognised for his high-energy antics on stage, including his signature stunt of diving off scaffolding and speaker stacks during live shows. He joined Slipknot in 1999, making him one of the nine musicians who originally formed the group and helped shape its chaotic, theatrical brand of heavy metal that went on to earn a global fan base, including a considerable following in India among rock and metal listeners.

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This development comes close on the heels of another headline-making moment in Wilson's personal life. Back in March this year, reports emerged that Wilson and television personality Kelly Osbourne, daughter of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, had quietly ended their engagement. At the time, insiders suggested the split was low-key and that a reconciliation between the two was not entirely ruled out. Whether that personal upheaval had any bearing on his exit from the band remains unknown, and sources have not drawn any direct connection between the two events.

Wilson's departure adds to a growing list of changes within Slipknot's founding line-up over the years, a topic that has long fascinated the band's dedicated fanbase for the mystery and secrecy surrounding it. The band, known for performing in matching boiler suits and disturbing masks that conceal their identities, has seen several of its original nine members exit under different, often dramatic, circumstances.

Percussionist Chris Fehn and sampler player Craig Jones have both already parted ways with the band in the past. The group also suffered profound losses within its ranks: drummer Joey Jordison, widely regarded as one of the finest metal drummers of his generation, passed away in his sleep in 2021. Years earlier, in 2010, bassist Paul Gray died of a drug overdose, a tragedy that shook the global metal community and remains one of the most mourned losses in the genre's history.

With Wilson's exit, only a handful of the original nine members are believed to still be actively part of Slipknot, a band that has built its identity around anonymity, elaborate stage numbers, and a revolving line-up shrouded in speculation. Frontman Corey Taylor and guitarist Jim Root remain among the most recognisable faces (or rather, masks) still associated with the band's current era.

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Slipknot has, over the decades, cultivated a massive international following, including sizeable pockets of fans in India who track the band's every move closely, particularly through international touring news and lineup updates shared on social media. News of a founding member's removal is therefore likely to spark discussion among metal enthusiasts and music circles tracking the band's evolution.