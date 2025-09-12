Subscribe

‘Silent prayers get…’: Moment of silence for Charlie Kirk erupts into shouting match in House, video goes viral

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated12 Sep 2025, 01:39 AM IST
A moment of silence on the House floor for assassinated activist Charlie Kirk quickly erupted into a moment of chaos after Republican Lauren Boebert broke the quiet by demanding a spoken prayer for Kirk.

“Silent prayers get silent results,” Boebert declared — drawing boos and sharp retorts from Democrats.

Chaos ensued with House Speaker Mike Johnson gaveling all lawmakers, urging to maintain ‘order’. Videos of the incident have now become viral

The moment of silence was called in honour of Charlie Kirk – a Trump ally – who was fatally shot during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 11.

Expletives hurled amid clashes

According to a report by Politico, Republican Anna Paulina Luna even stood up and started shouting expletives at the Democrats.

Meanwhile, Republican Boebert, besides calling for a prayer, also accused Democrats of “causing” the shooting, as per TIME magazine.

Another House Republican reportedly labelled the clash as “disgusting,” reported Politico.

House speaker Mike Johnson however called for a prayer for Charlie Kirk towards the end of the session.

Charlie Kirk death – What has happened so far

  • Kirk, a close ally of Donald Trump, was shot dead during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10. Videos of the incident show Kirk reaching for his neck, with blood streaming – moments after the gunshot was heard.

  • US President JD Vance cancelled his 9/11 trip to New York and headed for Utah instead to pay his respects to Kirk's family. He is also scheduled to escort the Trump ally's body back home to Arizona, reported Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the plans.

