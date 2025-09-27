Sinclair brings Jimmy Kimmel's show back to its ABC-affiliated stations, ending blackout

The Sinclair Broadcasting Group has confirmed that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return to its ABC-affiliated stations immediately, ending a week-long blackout that had kept the late-night programme off the air for millions of households.

Sinclair brings Jimmy Kimmel's show back to its ABC-affiliated stations Sinclair, the second-largest television station operator in the United States, had suspended broadcasts of the show after Kimmel made controversial remarks following the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The decision coincided with ABC’s temporary removal of the programme, before Kimmel returned on Tuesday evening to an audience of 6.3 million viewers—more than triple the show’s usual figures.

However, nearly a quarter of U.S. households were unable to tune in due to the combined boycotts by Sinclair and Nexstar, the nation’s largest station operator. Nexstar has not yet confirmed whether it will follow Sinclair in restoring the programme.

In a statement to Variety, Sinclair said its decision was shaped by feedback from viewers, advertisers, and community leaders. The broadcaster also cited recent violent incidents, including a shooting at an ABC affiliate in Sacramento, as evidence of the need for responsible programming and respectful public discourse.

The statement read, “Over the last week, we have received thoughtful feedback from viewers, advertisers, and community leaders representing a wide range of perspectives. We have also witnessed troubling acts of violence, including the despicable incident of a shooting at an ABC affiliate station in Sacramento. These events underscore why responsible broadcasting matters and why respectful dialogue between differing voices remains so important.”

“In our ongoing and constructive discussions with ABC, Sinclair proposed measures to strengthen accountability, viewer feedback, and community dialogue, including a network-wide independent ombudsman," read the statement.

Although ABC and parent company Disney have not formally adopted these proposals, Sinclair insisted that it would continue to support efforts that foster transparency and trust.

Speculation had grown that Sinclair’s blackout was linked to remarks made by Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr. However, the broadcaster stressed that its decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! was taken independently, reflecting its role as a local broadcaster with responsibilities to its audiences.