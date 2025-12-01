Singer-songwriter Barry Manilow diagnosed with lung cancer, to undergo surgery

Singer-songwriter Barry Manilow has been diagnosed with lung cancer.
Veteran musician Barry Manilow has revealed that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer and will soon undergo surgery to remove a cancerous spot from his lung. The singer-songwriter said the illness was detected at an early stage and described the discovery as a matter of “pure luck”.

In a statement, Manilow explained that doctors found the cancer during an MRI scan that was carried out after he suffered from bronchitis for several weeks. The scan revealed a small spot on his lung, which was later confirmed to be cancerous. The 82-year-old said doctors believe the cancer has not spread and that he will not require chemotherapy or radiation treatment following the surgery.

"So that's it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns," added Barry.

Manilow said he remains optimistic about his recovery and is grateful that the condition was identified early. He added that he is following medical advice and focusing on his health in the coming weeks. His representatives have indicated that he will step back from public appearances while he undergoes treatment and recuperation.

