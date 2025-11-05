2025 holiday favorites: Starbucks, Dunkin’, DQ, Dutch Bros, Panera bring festive drinks and treats

The holiday season is officially brewing across America’s favorite coffee and fast-food chains. Starbucks, Dunkin’, Dairy Queen, Dutch Bros, and Panera are all rolling out festive menus packed with seasonal beverages, sweet and savory treats, and limited-edition offerings designed to bring joy to every sip and bite.

From returning fan-favorites like Peppermint Mocha and Eggnog Latte to new creations like Dunkin’s Cookie Butter Cloud Latte, Dutch Bros’ Mistletoe Rebel, and Panera’s Frozen Signature Hot Chocolate, there’s something to delight every holiday craving. Alongside specialty drinks and pastries, many brands are also offering exclusive merchandise, festive packaging, and rewards promotions, making this season a full-on celebration of flavor and cheer.

Starbucks holiday menu: Seasonal sips and treats return November 6 Starbucks is kicking off the holiday season on November 6, bringing back classic festive beverages including Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai. Later in the season, Chestnut Praline Latte and the Eggnog Latte will return.

The bakery case features favorites like the Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, alongside new items such as the Polar Bear Cake Pop and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread.

Coffee lovers can also enjoy Starbucks’ holiday whole bean lineup: Thanksgiving Blend, Christmas Blend (including decaf), Christmas Blonde Roast, and Holiday Blend.

Additionally, Starbucks will launch its Hello Kitty holiday merchandise collaboration and celebrate Red Cup Day, where customers can receive collectible reusable cups with handcrafted holiday beverage purchases.

Dunkin’ holiday menu: Festive flavors starting November 5 Dunkin’ begins its holiday offerings on November 5, featuring new beverages such as the Cookie Butter Cloud Latte and Berry Sangria Refresher, alongside returning classics Peppermint Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Lattes.

Food options include the Raspberry Striped Croissant and two new bacon jam creations: the Ultimate Bacon Jam Breakfast Sandwich and Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese.

The brand’s MUNCHKINS holiday packaging brings playful seasonal designs, including 25-count boxes that transform into gingerbread-style houses. Dunkin’ is also running its Joy in Childhood Foundation Give Joy fundraiser, encouraging donations that support children in need.

Exclusive offers are available for Dunkin’ Rewards members, including discounts and bonus points on seasonal items through December.

Dairy Queen holiday menu: Blizzard and shake specials Dairy Queen’s Holiday Treat Collection brings festive flavors to its menu, available for a limited time. Featured items include:

Peppermint Bark Blizzard Treat (November Blizzard of the Month)

Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard Treat (December Blizzard of the Month)

Holiday Nog Shake – holiday nog syrup blended with soft serve, milk, whipped topping, and nutmeg

These seasonal offerings are available at participating US DQ locations, while supplies last.

Dutch Bros holiday drinks: Limited-time seasonal beverages Dutch Bros is introducing four seasonal drinks at all 1,050+ locations, including:

Mistletoe Rebel – raspberry and pomegranate with Rebel energy drink and green glitter glaze

Holiday Cookie Freeze – sweet cream and vanilla with festive sprinkles and Soft Top

Returning Favorites: Hazelnut Truffle Mocha and Candy Cane Mocha

All drinks come in holiday-themed cups, with limited-edition straws for iced drinks, emphasizing Dutch Bros’ seasonal spirit.

Panera holiday menu: Cozy beverages and festive treats Panera is debuting new and returning holiday favorites including:

Frozen Signature Hot Chocolate – chocolatey sauce blended with ice and half-and-half, topped with whipped cream

Signature Hot Chocolate and Mocha Latte – steamed milk, espresso, and chocolatey sauce with whipped cream

New Crème Brûlée Bite – mini vanilla cake with brown sugar streusel and salted caramel sugar

$1 cup of soup offer with purchase of a whole entrée (Nov 3–limited time)

Free Hot Chocolate Plush Keychain for first 25 in-cafe purchases of Signature Hot Chocolate (Nov 5)