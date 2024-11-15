Six Flags shocks fans by retiring Kingda Ka. What’s replacing the world’s tallest roller coaster

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey, has announced the retirement of Kingda Ka, the world’s tallest roller coaster. Since its debut in 2005, Kingda Ka has thrilled millions of visitors with its 456-foot vertical ascent and speeds of over 128 mph. The ride, along with the Green Lantern coasters, will make way for a brand-new attraction that promises to break multiple records.

New multi-record-breaking launch coaster to debut in 2026 As part of a multi-year expansion, the park will unveil a cutting-edge, multi-record-breaking launch coaster in 2026. This new attraction is expected to capture the imagination of thrill-seekers, continuing the park's commitment to innovation and excitement.

The park is also planning other major investments, including revitalized family experiences, enhanced dining options, and expanded events, which will all contribute to an elevated guest experience.

2025 to feature North America's first super boomerang coaster In 2025, Six Flags Great Adventure will debut THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity, North America’s first super boomerang coaster. This exciting new ride will add another thrilling experience to the park, further cementing Six Flags' position as a leader in amusement park innovation.

Farewell to beloved attractions The amusement park is acknowledging the emotional attachment guests have to these beloved rides - Kingda Ka, the Green Lantern T - with park president Brian Bacica noting, “We understand that saying goodbye to beloved rides can be difficult, and we appreciate our guests' passion.”