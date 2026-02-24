Six in ten Americans say Donald Trump has become ‘erratic with age,’ survey finds

A new poll finds that six in ten Americans believe President Donald Trump has become erratic as he has aged.

Overall, 61% of respondents said they would describe Trump as having “become erratic with age,” Reuters/Ipsos poll showed. The sentiment is sharply divided along party lines: 89% of Democrats, 64% of independents, and 30% of Republicans agreed with the characterization.

The six-day survey concluded on Monday (February 23), just before Trump’s annual State of the Union address to Congress.

Approval rating remains stable Despite concerns about his demeanor, Trump’s overall job approval has remained relatively steady. The poll found that 40% of Americans approve of his performance as president, up two percentage points from earlier in the month.

Although Trump began his current term with a 47% approval rating, his numbers have largely held within a narrow range since April, suggesting that perceptions of erratic behavior have not dramatically shifted his core support.

Since resuming office, Trump has introduced an aggressive slate of policies, including sweeping tariffs on imports from dozens of countries and expanded federal immigration enforcement operations nationwide.

His return to the White House followed the 2024 election, in which age and mental fitness were central campaign issues.

Comparisons with Biden Trump’s victory over his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, came amid widespread concerns about Biden’s mental acuity. Biden left office at age 82, making him the oldest serving president in US history.

Trump, now 79, is on track to surpass that record if he completes his current term.

Perceptions of mental sharpness decline The latest poll also found declining perceptions of Trump’s mental sharpness. Only 45% of respondents described him as “mentally sharp and able to deal with challenges,” down from 54% in a September 2023 Reuters/Ipsos survey.

Among Republicans, 81% said Trump remains mentally sharp, a figure largely unchanged from 2023. Among Democrats, that share dropped to 19% from 29%. Independents also showed a notable decline, with 36% now viewing him as mentally sharp, down from 53%.

Concerns about aging political leadership The survey also highlights widespread unease about the age of US political leaders more generally.

Seventy-nine percent of respondents agreed that “elected officials in Washington, D.C., are too old to represent most Americans.” The average age in the US Senate is about 64, while members of the House of Representatives average 58 years old.

Among Democrats, 58% said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, 75, is too old to serve in government, indicating that age concerns extend across party lines.

Poll methodology The online survey was conducted among 4,638 US adults nationwide and carries a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

