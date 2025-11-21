Six US lawmakers in ‘illegal orders’ video under 24/7 security after Trump's ‘execution’ post

Six Democratic senators who made the ‘illegal orders’ video are reportedly under round-the-clock protection after President Trump labelled them as “traitors," claiming their words could be “punishable by DEATH.”

“Capitol Police came to us and said, ‘We’re gonna put you on 24/7 security,'” Senator Elissa Slotkin told MS NOW.

The round-the-clock security comes after the Democrat joined five of her colleagues to urge members of the military to disobey – what they called “illegal orders” – from Trump. The six lawmakers, all of whom have served in the military or intelligence community, called Trump's remarks dangerous and said they amounted to threats against elected officials.

What was the lawmakers' video about? Slotkin alongside other senators – including Mark Kelly of Arizona, Reps. Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Rep. Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, and Rep Jason Crow of Colorado - released a one-minute long video on Tuesday, urging service members to refuse what they called “illegal orders.”

“Right now, the threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home. Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders … you must refuse illegal orders," the senators said in the video.

Slotkin, is a former CIA analyst who also worked in the State Department and Pentagon during the Obama administration. She is the only one of the six lawmakers without military experience.

Crow is an Army veteran who won a Bronze Star for his actions during the Iraq War. Deluzio and Kelly served in the Navy and Houlahan served in the Air Force, while Goodlander spent 11 years as an intelligence officer in the Navy Reserve.

What did Trump say? Following the video's release, Donald Trump accused the six lawmakers of “seditious behaviour,” claiming their act was “punishable by death.”

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand,” the POTUS posted on Truth Social.

"Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand," he wrote. "An example MUST BE SET."

"LOCK THEM UP???" he asked in one post, before sharing someone else's post that read: "HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!

White House clarifies On Thursday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected speculations that Trump was calling for the execution of members of Congress.

"Many in this room want to talk about the president's response, but not what brought the president to responding in this way," she said, accusing the lawmakers of encouraging military personnel to defy "lawful orders".

"They are literally saying to 1.3 million active duty service members to defy the chain of command, not to follow lawful orders," Leavitt added. "It perhaps is punishable by law."