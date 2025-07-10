Six US Secret Service agents suspended for lapse during Donald Trump Butler assassination attempt

Six Secret Service agents have been suspended without pay for lapses connected to last year’s assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

According to Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn, the suspensions range from 10 to 42 days. While the agents will not be dismissed, they will be reassigned to roles with reduced operational responsibilities once they return to duty, the New York Post reported.

“We aren’t going to fire our way out of this,” Quinn told the outlet. “We’re going to focus on the root cause and fix the deficiencies that put us in that situation.”

During a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds on July 13, 2024, Trump, then the presumptive Republican nominee, was grazed in the ear by a bullet fired by 20-year-old would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks. The shot left Trump visibly bloodied.

Firefighter Corey Comperatore was fatally shot while protecting his family, and two others sustained serious injuries. Crooks had positioned himself on an unsecured rooftop with a direct view of the stage before being neutralized by a Secret Service sniper.

A second assasination attempt against Trump took place two months later at the president’s Palm Beach, Fla., golf course.

“Butler was an operational failure and we are focused today on ensuring that it never happens again,” Matt Quinn told CBS News.

However, earlier in September 2024, in a post on his own social media platform, Truth Social, Donald Trump thanked the US Secret Service and other law enforcement officials for keeping him safe during the assassination attempt.