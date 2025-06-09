Skydiving plane crashes in Tennessee: At least 16 on board, several injured

A plane carrying between 16 and 20 people crashed on Sunday afternoon (June 8) in Coffee County, Tennessee, 60 miles south of Nashville, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed in a post on X, “Some have been airlifted to nearby hospitals,” the statement said, adding that the scene remains active as emergency responders continue their work.

Law enforcement officials indicated that the plane, reportedly associated with a Tullahoma skydiving operation, crashed after clipping trees.

Several passengers have been transported by air to local hospitals, while others are receiving medical evaluation at the crash site, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said on Facebook.

Authorities have not yet released details on the cause of the crash or the condition of those on board. The investigation is ongoing.