SkyLand Ranch fire: Two barns destroyed at Sevierville amusement park, animals shifted to petting zoo area

At least two large barns were destroyed in an early morning fire on Friday at SkyLand Ranch amusement park in Sevierville, officials said.

Sevierville Fire Chief Matt Henderson said the blaze was reported around 2:21 a.m (local time) after passersby noticed a glow along the ridge. By the time crew reached the scene, both barns were fully engulfed in flames, reported WBIR.

Photos from the scene also showed a rollercoaster at the park near the flames.

Spread across 100 acres, SkyLand Ranch is a theme park that features featuring attractions such as a mountain coaster and a petting zoo, according to its website.

Animals shifted to park's petting zoo area Sevierville Police officers arrived first and assisted in evacuating the animals. Henderson added that the park’s owners were out of town at the time of the fire.

The animals are being held in the petting zoo area of the park and are being cared for by SkyLane Ranch staff. Henderson said the fire caused the building housing the animals to lose heat, and heaters are being brought in because the cold is a concern, as per WBIR.

Fire Chief Matt Henderson said fresh crews will rotate in throughout the day to extinguish remaining hotspots. However, access to the site has been challenging due to the park’s one-way entrance and limited parking.

Given the extent of the damage, Henderson also said the affected barn will be demolished if it does not collapse on its own.

In a Facebook post, the ranch thanked law enforcement and fire personnel for their “swift response.”