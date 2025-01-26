As US President Donald Trump took a victory lap in Nevada, he roasted his predecessor, Joe Biden, and said he made world leaders wait months to speak with him over the phone.

“They didn't even know we had a president,” Trump said.

He was in Nevada at an event intended as a victory lap in a critical swing state that he won on his way to a second term.

In a viral clip circulating on social media, a relaxed Trump laughed and joked his way through a modified version of his pre-election stump speech. It included repeated bashing Joe Biden as he also took potshots at other world leaders.

"Since I became the 47th president at noon on Monday, I've been moving with urgency and historic speed to fix every single calamity of the Biden administration that they've created," he told cheering supporters.

"This week alone, I took nearly 350 executive actions to reverse the horrible values and betrayals that we inherited from a group of people that didn't know what the hell they were doing."

“The country was on the verge of some of the very bad things, and bad things were happening, and now there's light, not only over America, but there's light over the world,” Donald Trump said before tearing into “sleepy Joe”.

Trump claimed that “even our enemies” call up and say, “Sir, we hate you. We do hate you. But there's light over the world.”

He said if they liked him “like sleepy Joe”, there was a problem!

Donald Trump then shared that big leaders from across the world would call Joe Biden, 82, and “he would never pick up the call”. He said Biden's office would tell the world leaders that "he'd call you back in two months.”

“So two months comes along, and there's no call,” he added, laughing off the “extremely busy” schedule of the former President.

Donald Trump said the stories were not very exaggerated, only a little “for laughter”, the true timeline being 1 month.

In contrast, Trump said, he answers the phone right away. “The problem I have is that when I speak to them I speak immediately. They say, could we speak to the President? Would that be possible? We can do it anytime over the next month. They're so used to this.”

“The only problem is that they were so starved of love from the United States that I cannot get them off the phone. They starve for love, you know, for years, they haven't spoken,” he said.

Netizens react to viral clip: Social media users were in love with the viral clip of Donald Trump and have hailed him as “funnier than any comedian”.

“Trump absolutely roasts Biden and world leaders at the same time. Best couple minutes you’ll watch today. Funnier than any comedian — he’s on fire,” a user said.

“Trump is a stand up comedian,” added another user.

“Donald Trump is funnier than, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon and it’s not even close! The man is almost as good of a comedian as he is a president!” a user exclaimed.

