A recent auction at Heritage Auctions in Dallas set new records, with iconic Hollywood memorabilia attracting enormous bids. The highlight was Dorothy’s Ruby Slippers from The Wizard of Oz, which sold for an astonishing $32.5 million ( ₹275 crore).

This makes the slippers the most valuable piece of movie memorabilia ever sold at an auction, as per a press release by Heritage Auctions.

The auction, held on December 7, broke all records for entertainment auctions, generating a total of $38.6 million ( ₹326 crore). The Ruby Slippers, one of four surviving pairs worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 classic, sparked intense bidding.

Originally expected to sell for $3 million ( ₹25.4 crore), they quickly surpassed that estimate, becoming the crown jewel of the event.

The slippers, once stolen from a museum and recovered by the FBI after 13 years, were consigned by their original owner, Michael Shaw. They are considered an irreplaceable piece of cinema history, designed by MGM’s chief costume designer, Gilbert Adrian.

Other notable items included the Wicked Witch’s hat from The Wizard of Oz, which fetched $2.93 million ( ₹24.8 crore). The hat, also designed by Adrian, had an inscription inside referencing Margaret Hamilton, who portrayed the Witch.

The event featured treasures spanning Hollywood’s golden age and beyond. Highlights included the Jumanji game board used in the film, which sold for $275,000 ( ₹2.32 crore), and the hoverboard from Back to the Future Part II, which was signed by Michael J. Fox and auctioned for $237,500 ( ₹2.01 crore).

Other items at auction Collectable props like Macaulay Culkin’s winter outfit from Home Alone and the volleyball “Wilson” from Cast Away also drew significant attention, selling for $162,500 ( ₹1.37 crore) each. A golden ticket from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory realised $118,750 ( ₹1 crore).

The auction reflected the timeless appeal of classic films and memorabilia. Items like Francis Ford Coppola’s annotated The Godfather Notebook fetched $100,000 ( ₹84.6 lakh), cementing its importance in cinematic history.