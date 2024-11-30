A sequel to the Oscar-winning 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire is in the pipeline, with production rights acquired by Bridge7, the newly established banner from producer Swati Shetty and ex-CAA agent Grant Kessman. The rights for both the film sequel and a television adaptation were secured from Celador, the UK-based production company behind the original hit.

The original movie, directed by Danny Boyle, was a global sensation, earning eight Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, seven BAFTA Awards, and four Golden Globes. AR Rahman’s iconic score, featuring the chart-topping anthem Jai Ho, also clinched two Oscar Awards.

In a statement, Swati Shetty and Grant Kessman highlighted the universal appeal of the film’s narrative:

“Some stories stay with us long after the credits roll and ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ is undoubtedly one of them. Its narrative is universal, cutting across cultural and geographical lines and it embodies the kind of stories we love — ones that bridge entertainment with profound human experiences. What makes ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ extraordinary is not only its cinematic brilliance — spanning storytelling, music and its remarkable accolades, but also how it brought together talent from across the world to make a global winning team,” Shetty and Kessman said in a statement quoted by Variety.

The original film, which marked Dev Patel’s debut as protagonist Jamal, told the story of a young man from Mumbai’s slums who participates in India’s version of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" The narrative struck a chord worldwide, resonating with its themes of resilience and destiny.

Paul Smith, chairman of Celador International, echoed the enthusiasm, saying: “I am delighted that Swati and Grant have chosen the Slumdog sequel to launch their newly formed company. Celador looks forward to working with Bridge7 as the next chapter of Jamal’s journey of discovery unfolds on the screen.”

Bridge7’s upcoming sequel aims to recapture the magic of the original while expanding Jamal’s story, promising another cinematic milestone.

Slumdog Millionaire: Revisiting a global phenomenon Slumdog Millionaire remains a landmark in global cinema. A loose adaptation of Indian author Vikas Swarup's novel Q & A (2005), the film narrates the compelling story of Jamal Malik, an 18-year-old from the Juhu slums of Mumbai. Starring Dev Patel in his film debut, the movie captivated audiences with its blend of drama, destiny, and resilience.

The plot revolves around Jamal's astonishing performance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Hindi version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. As he answers each question correctly, suspicions of cheating arise. In police custody, Jamal recounts his life experiences, revealing how his hardships and memories uniquely prepared him for the quiz show.

Co-directed by Loveleen Tandan, written by Simon Beaufoy, and produced by Christian Colson, the film was shot entirely in India, capturing the vibrancy and complexities of Mumbai. AR Rahman's acclaimed soundtrack, featuring the anthem Jai Ho, became a cultural phenomenon, further cementing the film's legacy.