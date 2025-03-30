Small plane crashes into Brooklyn Park home in Minnesota; no injuries reported

  • A small plane crashed into a home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on Saturday afternoon, setting the house on fire. The FAA identified the aircraft as a SOCATA TBM7, which had departed from Des Moines, Iowa, and was heading to Minneapolis. Authorities confirmed no injuries inside the home.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published30 Mar 2025, 01:36 AM IST
A SOCATA TBM7 aircraft crashed into a residential home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, causing a fire but no reported injuries inside the house. (Image: Fox 9)

A small plane crashed into a residential home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on Saturday afternoon, engulfing the house in flames. The incident occurred just before 12:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

FAA confirms plane details

The FAA identified the aircraft as a SOCATA TBM7, a single-engine turboprop, to Fox News Digital. The plane had departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was en route to Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis before it crashed.

Investigation underway

“We do not yet know how many people were on board,” the FAA stated, adding that both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of the crash.

No injuries reported inside the home

Authorities confirmed that no one inside the home was injured. Local officials have begun evacuating the area as a precautionary measure.

Governor Walz monitoring the situation

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz acknowledged the crash and assured the public that state authorities are staying informed. “My team is in touch with local officials on the scene in Brooklyn Park and we are monitoring the situation closely,” Walz said in a post on X. “Grateful to the first responders answering the call.”

First Published:30 Mar 2025, 01:36 AM IST
