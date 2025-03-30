Small plane crashes into Brooklyn Park home in Minnesota; no injuries reported

A small plane crashed into a residential home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on Saturday afternoon, engulfing the house in flames. The incident occurred just before 12:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

FAA confirms plane details The FAA identified the aircraft as a SOCATA TBM7, a single-engine turboprop, to Fox News Digital. The plane had departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was en route to Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis before it crashed.

Investigation underway “We do not yet know how many people were on board,” the FAA stated, adding that both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of the crash.

No injuries reported inside the home Authorities confirmed that no one inside the home was injured. Local officials have begun evacuating the area as a precautionary measure.

Governor Walz monitoring the situation Minnesota Governor Tim Walz acknowledged the crash and assured the public that state authorities are staying informed. “My team is in touch with local officials on the scene in Brooklyn Park and we are monitoring the situation closely,” Walz said in a post on X. “Grateful to the first responders answering the call.”

