Small plane crashes into San Diego neighbourhood, setting around 15 homes on fire; SDPD urges to avoid area

San Diego plane crash: A small plane crashed into San Diego's Murphy Canyon neighbourhood, near Tierrasanta, early morning Thursday, setting about 15 homes on fire. The police department has directed the public to avoid the Sculpin St and Santo Road areas.

“SDPD is responding to a plane crash near Sculpin St and Santo Rd. Please avoid the area while crews work,” the San Diego police department (SDPD) confirmed in a post on X.

“We have jet fuel all over the place,” Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy said during a news conference. “Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now," news wire PTI quoted Eddy as saying.

Where was the plane headed? The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the aircraft involved was a Cessna 550 en route to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. There is still no information on how many people were on board. The FAA, along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), will conduct a joint investigation into the crash, mentions a report by NBC News.

What led to the crash So far, it is not known if there were any injuries. It was very foggy when the plane crashed, said Assistant Fire Department Chief Eddy, stating that one could “barely see in front of you (one)”

He added “there is a direct hit to multiple homes" in the Murphy Canyon neighbourhood.