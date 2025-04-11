Small plane crashes near Boca Raton Airport in South Florida; no word yet on survivors | Watch

A small plane crashed on Friday morning near Boca Raton Airport in South Florida, triggering a large emergency response and road closures near a major interstate and railroad tracks, according to local authorities, AP reported.

Several roads near the Boca Raton Airport are currently closed, the Boca Raton Police Department confirmed in a post on social media. The crash occurred close to Interstate 95, a major highway running through the region.

Plume of smoke, flames visible Local media outlets reported that the aircraft caught fire on impact, producing a large plume of smoke visible from a distance. Firefighters were seen at the scene working to extinguish the blaze.

Video footage and photos shared online showed thick black smoke rising from the wreckage. Emergency vehicles surrounded the crash site as crews attempted to contain the situation.

Unclear how many were on board As of now, it remains unclear how many people were on the plane or if there were any survivors. Authorities have not released any information about potential injuries or fatalities.

Investigation underway The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are expected to investigate the crash. Further details regarding the aircraft type, flight path, and cause of the crash have not yet been disclosed.

US aviation safety under spotlight amid series of alarming incidents The helicopter crash in New York is just the latest in a string of aviation mishaps reported across the United States.

Earlier the same day, a commercial aircraft struck a passenger jet carrying at least six members of Congress while taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in that incident.

Concerns grow after Florida crash The small plane crash near Boca Raton, Florida, on Friday came less than 24 hours after the fatal sightseeing helicopter crash in New York’s Hudson River, which claimed six lives. The back-to-back tragedies have intensified scrutiny of aviation safety standards, particularly in the private and tourism sectors.