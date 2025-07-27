Small plane crashes off California coast; 3 missing, search underway

Authorities are searching for three individuals who were aboard a small private plane that crashed into the ocean off the central California coast

Emergency responders were alerted after receiving radar loss signals and 911 calls from concerned residents near Pacific Grove, local station KSBW-TV reported. Witnesses described hearing a loud aircraft engine revving followed by a splash in the water.

Flight details The aircraft, a Beech 95-B55 Baron twin-engine plane, departed from San Carlos Airport at 10:11 p.m. local time. According to flight tracking site FlightAware.com, it was last detected near Monterey at 10:37 p.m.

Search efforts A coordinated search effort was launched involving the US Coast Guard, California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, and local emergency services. The crash is believed to have occurred approximately 183 to 274 meters off the Pacific Grove shoreline.

Debris believed to be from the plane has reportedly washed ashore, although there has been no confirmation yet of survivors.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will launch an investigation into the crash. The identities of those on board have not yet been released.