‘Smart…thought he’d become CEO': More details emerge about Charlie Kirk's shooter Tyler Robinson after his arrest

From a straight-A student to being branded as ‘Charlie Kirk’s shooter', Tyler Robinson's identity has been reshaped overnight following his arrest after he reportedly confessed to killing Kirk.

22-year-old Jaida Funk, who attended elementary and middle school with Robinson, said she had always thought Tyler ‘would become a businessman or a CEO someday’.

Schwiermann, the retired head custodian of the primary school that Tyler Robinson attended— also voiced the same – stating that the 22-year-old was “really, really smart.” Tyler was quiet, respectful, and ‘kind of stayed to himself,’ she told AFP.

After graduating with flying colors from high school in 2021, Robinson briefly studied at university before enrolling in an electrical apprentice program at a technical college closer to home in Utah.

Charlie Kirk shooting On Wednesday, September 10, authorities say, Robinson used a sniper rifle to shoot Charlie Kirk with a single bullet to the neck from a rooftop, as the 31-year-old activist spoke at Utah Valley University, about four hours north of Washington.

Tyler Robinson was arrested on Friday, September 12.

Robinson was held on suspicion of aggravated murder and other charges that were expected to be formally filed in court early next week, Governor Spencer Cox said.

How was Tyler Robinson arrested Tyler confessed about killing Charlie Kirk to his father.

Tyler's father eventually convinced him to open up to a youth pastor connected with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Service, the law enforcement source said. From there, a family friend reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office – which then passed on the tip to the FBI and Utah County authorities.

Robinson grew up the eldest of three boys in a mid-sized house in Utah on a winding street with manicured lawns, in a neighborhood that backs up to a church.

