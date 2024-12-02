The much-anticipated horror sequel "Smile 2" is now available for streaming on Paramount+ after a successful theatrical run that began on October 18, 2024, grossing $137 million globally. Directed by Parker Finn, the sequel builds on the eerie narrative of its predecessor, offering a chilling mix of mystery and horror.

Paramount+ exclusive release Unlike many horror titles, "Smile 2" will not be available on OTT streaming platforms during its initial release. As part of Paramount Pictures’ exclusive distribution agreement, all its films, starting in 2024, stream first on Paramount+.

The streaming release aligns with the studio's standard window of approximately 60 days post-theatrical debut, with "Smile 2" officially available from December 3, 2024. Subscribers can take advantage of a limited-time deal offering Paramount+ at $3 per month for the first two months.

Additional viewing options For non-subscribers, "Smile 2" is available to rent in 4K Ultra HD for $19.99 or purchase for $24.99 on Prime Video, Apple TV, and other video-on-demand platforms. Physical copies, including a 4K Ultra HD Steelbook edition, will hit shelves on January 21, 2025, with prices starting at $19.96 on Amazon.

Plot The film follows global pop sensation Skye Riley (played by Naomi Scott), who confronts terrifying events as she prepares for a world tour. Haunted by a sinister entity manifesting through smiling faces, Skye must face her dark past before succumbing to madness.

The movie has earned three Astra Award nominations, including Best Actress for Naomi Scott and Best Horror or Thriller Feature.