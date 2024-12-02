Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  ‘Smile 2’ now streaming on Paramount+: OTT, DVD, and Steelbook release dates unveiled

‘Smile 2’ now streaming on Paramount+: OTT, DVD, and Steelbook release dates unveiled

Ravi Hari

  • 'Smile 2' the chilling sequel directed by Parker Finn, is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+ after earning $137 million globally since its October 18 release. Subscribers can avail a limited $3/month deal, while non-subscribers can rent or buy the film digitally on Prime Video or Apple TV.

Cast member Naomi Scott at the premiere for the film Smile 2 in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 14, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The much-anticipated horror sequel "Smile 2" is now available for streaming on Paramount+ after a successful theatrical run that began on October 18, 2024, grossing $137 million globally. Directed by Parker Finn, the sequel builds on the eerie narrative of its predecessor, offering a chilling mix of mystery and horror.

Paramount+ exclusive release

Unlike many horror titles, "Smile 2" will not be available on OTT streaming platforms during its initial release. As part of Paramount Pictures’ exclusive distribution agreement, all its films, starting in 2024, stream first on Paramount+.

The streaming release aligns with the studio's standard window of approximately 60 days post-theatrical debut, with "Smile 2" officially available from December 3, 2024. Subscribers can take advantage of a limited-time deal offering Paramount+ at $3 per month for the first two months.

Additional viewing options

For non-subscribers, "Smile 2" is available to rent in 4K Ultra HD for $19.99 or purchase for $24.99 on Prime Video, Apple TV, and other video-on-demand platforms. Physical copies, including a 4K Ultra HD Steelbook edition, will hit shelves on January 21, 2025, with prices starting at $19.96 on Amazon.

Plot

The film follows global pop sensation Skye Riley (played by Naomi Scott), who confronts terrifying events as she prepares for a world tour. Haunted by a sinister entity manifesting through smiling faces, Skye must face her dark past before succumbing to madness.

The movie has earned three Astra Award nominations, including Best Actress for Naomi Scott and Best Horror or Thriller Feature.

Cast and crew

"Smile 2" features a stellar cast, including Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, and Kyle Gallner. Written and directed by Parker Finn, the film expands the franchise’s chilling narrative while maintaining its psychological intensity.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.