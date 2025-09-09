Subscribe

Smokey Bones, American barbecue chain, to close more locations as Twin Hospitality focuses on profitability

Smokey Bones is closing 15 underperforming locations in the US, leaving just 26 restaurants nationwide. Fat Brands’ Twin Hospitality plans to convert 19 of the former Smokey Bones sites into Twin Peaks lodges, aiming to cut costs and boost profitability.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated9 Sep 2025, 08:17 PM IST
Smokey Bones, once operating over 100 locations, is scaling back as Twin Hospitality focuses on its fastest-growing concept, Twin Peaks.
Smokey Bones is set to close 15 underperforming locations, USA TODAY reports, marking a major contraction for the once-popular barbecue restaurant and bar chain.

At its peak, Smokey Bones operated more than 100 locations nationwide. Following the upcoming closures, just 26 locations will remain, Twin Hospitality said in a press release. These remaining restaurants are expected to continue generating “positive cash flow” for the company.

Fat Brands, owner of subsidiaries including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Great American Cookies, Fazoli’s, and Twin Peaks, acquired Smokey Bones in 2023. Earlier this year, Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones merged under the Twin Hospitality umbrella. The company is now aiming to cut expenses and boost overall profitability.

As part of the strategy, 19 Smokey Bones locations have been identified for conversion into higher-performing Twin Peaks lodges. “Converting Smokey Bones locations to Twin Peaks provides a significant return on investment as altering a standing restaurant with similar square footage and real estate draw like Smokey Bones cuts out about a year and a half of construction time,” said Ken Kuick, Fat Brands co-CEO and CFO, in the press release. “Twin Peaks is our fastest-growing concept, producing strong and growing average-unit volumes.”

USA TODAY notes that Smokey Bones has already closed 10 locations, with the remaining five scheduled to close by the end of the year. Two conversions from Smokey Bones to Twin Peaks have already been completed, including one in Lakeland, Florida in late 2024, and a third conversion is planned for later in 2025.

 
 
