Smokey Bones, American barbecue chain, to close more locations as Twin Hospitality focuses on profitability

Smokey Bones is set to close 15 underperforming locations, USA TODAY reports, marking a major contraction for the once-popular barbecue restaurant and bar chain.

At its peak, Smokey Bones operated more than 100 locations nationwide. Following the upcoming closures, just 26 locations will remain, Twin Hospitality said in a press release. These remaining restaurants are expected to continue generating “positive cash flow” for the company.

Fat Brands, owner of subsidiaries including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Great American Cookies, Fazoli’s, and Twin Peaks, acquired Smokey Bones in 2023. Earlier this year, Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones merged under the Twin Hospitality umbrella. The company is now aiming to cut expenses and boost overall profitability.

As part of the strategy, 19 Smokey Bones locations have been identified for conversion into higher-performing Twin Peaks lodges. “Converting Smokey Bones locations to Twin Peaks provides a significant return on investment as altering a standing restaurant with similar square footage and real estate draw like Smokey Bones cuts out about a year and a half of construction time,” said Ken Kuick, Fat Brands co-CEO and CFO, in the press release. “Twin Peaks is our fastest-growing concept, producing strong and growing average-unit volumes.”

