SNAP benefit update: Will Trump fully fund food aid after federal judge order amid shutdown? JD Vance says…

SNAP benefit update: Just three days ago, US President Donald Trump hinted that he would not provide food aid to Americans until govt shutdown ends. However, a federal judge ordered the administration to fund SNAP benefits for November, saying 16 million children are immediately at risk of going hungry.

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, which reaches 42 million Americans, were suddenly cut amid the shutdown. However, as the US government shutdown drags on, breaking the record of shutdown in Trump's first term, people across the country are queuing for free meals and groceries.

In response to a challenge from cities and nonprofits complaining that the administration was only offering to cover 65% of the maximum benefit, John J. McConnell Jr, a federal judge in Rhode Island, ordered the administration to make the payments. However, lawyers for the Trump administration filed a motion to appeal.

Workers and volunteers help distribute food boxes to those in need at a large-scale drive-through food distribution, in response to the federal government shutdown and SNAP/CalFresh food benefits delays, on November 5, 2025 in City of Industry, California.

What did the judge say? “The defendants failed to consider the practical consequences associated with this decision to only partially fund SNAP. They knew that there would be a long delay in paying partial SNAP payments and failed to consider the harms individuals who rely on those benefits would suffer,” reported AP quoting McConnell's ruling.

McConnell was one of two judges who ruled last week that the administration could not skip November’s benefits entirely because of the federal shutdown.

Judge slams administration Coming down harshly on the Trump administration, McConnell said that without SNAP funding for the month of November, 16 million children are immediately at risk of going hungry.

“This should never happen in America. In fact, it’s likely that SNAP recipients are hungry as we sit here,” he added.

People arrive for a meal during a free community breakfast and food drive to support those affected by recent SNAP benefit reductions and the federal government shutdown, at The Roost, Wednesday, November 5, 2025, in Washington.

JD Vance reacts to ruling Terming the ruling as absurd, Vice President JD Vance said that they can’t have a federal court telling the president how he has to triage the situation in the midst of a shutdown.

"What we’d like to do is for the Democrats to open up the government, of course, then we can fund SNAP," Vance said at an unrelated White House event.

Will the Trump administration use additional money?

Earlier this week, the administration reiterated that it would not use additional money, stating it was up to Congress to appropriate the funds for the program.

Long queues for food Last week, AP reported that over 200 more people than usual showed up at the World of Life Christian Fellowship International pantry to choose from pallets of fruits, vegetables, bread, milk, juice, dry goods and prepared sandwiches.

“If I didn't have the pantry to come to, I don't know how we would make it,” said Mary Martin, who volunteers in the pantry.