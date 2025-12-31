SNAP benefits can't be used to buy soda, candy, soft drinks from New Year—which states are implementing policy change?

Starting from the New Year, Americans in five states who get government help via the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see new restrictions on soda, candy, and other foods.

The restrictions have been put in place as part of a push by US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to urge states to bar unhealthy foods from being covered under the $100 billion federal food stamps programme, which serves an estimated 42 million Americans.

The new restrictions also mark a departure from decades of US federal policy, which used to allow SNAP benefits to be used for "any food or food product intended for human consumption,” barring alcohol, tobacco, and ready-to-eat hot foods.

What's behind the restrictions? The move—part of Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again push—is aimed at improving public health by targeting chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes, which are associated with sweet drinks and other treats.

"The one place that I would say that we need to really change policy is the SNAP program and food stamps and in school lunches," Kennedy told Fox News last week, adding, "There, the federal government in many cases is paying for it. And we shouldn’t be subsidizing people to eat poison."

Rollins echoed Kennedy Jr.'s views.

"When a taxpayer is putting money into SNAP, are they okay with us using their tax dollars to feed really bad food and sugary drinks to children who perhaps need something more nutritious?," the Agriculture Secretary was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

Which states will see the restrictions? As it stands, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, and West Virginia will see the restrictions go into effect from 1 January, as per CNN, affecting around 1.4 million Americans.

While Utah and West Virginia will ban the use of SNAP benefits for soda and soft drinks purchases, Indiana will bar candy and soft drinks.

Nebraska, meanwhile, will restrict purchases of soda and energy drinks, while Iowa will prohibit, soda, candy, and certain prepared foods.

The publication also reported that the aforementioned states could be the first of at least 18 states to enforce prohibition of certain food items through SNAP.

Experts warn of complications While the push is aimed at providing Americans with more healthy food through SNAP, experts interviewed by CNN said that the federal assistance programme, already under pressure from steep budget cuts, could be unprepared for a major change.

The National Retail Federation, for instance, warned of longer checkout lines and higher volumes of customer complaints as SNAP recipients learn which foods are affected by the new restrictions.

Meanwhile, the National Grocers Association said that implementing the restrictions would cost US retailers an estimated $1.6 billion initially, in addition to $759 million recurring expenses annually.

“It’s a disaster waiting to happen of people trying to buy food and being rejected,” Kate Bauer, a nutrition science expert at the University of Michigan, was quoted as saying by the publication.