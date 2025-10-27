SNAP uncertainty raises concern: Potential food insecurity for millions of Americans as US govt shutdown drags on

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has warned that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will not be issued on November 1 if the government shutdown is not resolved, escalating concerns for millions of low-income families. The shutdown, which began on October 1, is poised to enter its fifth week.

Advertisement

USDA issues stark public notice In a message posted on the USDA website, the administration placed blame on Senate Democrats for stalled funding.

“Senate Democrats have now voted 12 times to not fund the food stamp program, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Bottom line, the well has run dry,” the notice stated.

“At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01. We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats. They can continue to hold out for healthcare for illegal aliens and gender mutilation procedures or reopen the government so mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us can receive critical nutrition assistance.”

Political standoff over healthcare subsidies The impasse stems from a clash over expiring health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. Democrats insist on extending the credits to prevent insurance premium hikes for millions of Americans. Republicans argue that Democrats must first vote to reopen the government before negotiations can move forward.

Advertisement

Also Read | The lone House Democrat who thinks his party has the shutdown all wrong

Millions could lose access to food support SNAP benefits for October were distributed using funds allocated before the shutdown began. Unless Congress reaches a 60 vote threshold to pass temporary funding legislation, assistance could stop by November.

SNAP is a federal program that helps low income families afford healthy food. Cutting off benefits would widen the shutdown’s impact to some of the most vulnerable communities nationwide.

Second longest shutdown in US history The shutdown which has entered day 27 has now become the second longest on record. The White House has so far acted to keep some programs afloat, but the looming SNAP cutoff intensifies pressure on lawmakers to strike a deal in the coming days.