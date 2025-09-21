Snipers, Secret Service, Gridlock Mean It’s NYCs Annual UN Week

(Bloomberg) -- In the basement of the United Nations headquarters, a wall of glowing screens monitored every hallway and garage. Phones rang in quick bursts. A mechanical voice broke through the noise: “Card rejected.” Operators barely looked up as they cleared alarms and logged movements, part of the machinery that will carry New York through the most complex security operation it faces each year.

The United Nations General Assembly, which opens Tuesday, brings more than 150 world leaders and their entourages into Midtown — a convergence that has been compared to hosting the Super Bowl every day for a week, across an entire neighborhood. The event has been designated a National Special Security Event, the same classification as a presidential inauguration that unleashes a whole-of-government mobilization.

This year, the backdrop is especially tense. The assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk last week, which the Secret Service studied closely for lessons, underscores the risks of political violence. Wars in Ukraine and Gaza are expected to dominate the speeches inside the chamber, raising the stakes outside it.

The Secret Service leads the plan. “This is the biggest security event of the year for us,” said Matt McCool, the special agent in charge of the Service’s New York field office. With his glasses and square jaw, he has the look of Clark Kent. “Inauguration is another big one,” he said. “But here you have 150-plus countries, plus their spouses, all in one place. That scale makes it unique.”

McCool said planning for the General Assembly runs year-round, with the most intensive work in the final four months. Subcommittees drill into the details of motorcades, hotels and screening protocols. Hundreds of armored SUVs and limousines are staged in warehouses on the city’s outskirts, waiting for the delegations. “It’s a huge logistical undertaking — hundreds of armored limos, thousands of hotel nights,” he said. “You have to see it from the inside to understand.”

Thousands of New York police officers are reassigned. Federal air marshals, Coast Guard cutters and counter-sniper teams are deployed. Hundreds of armored black Chevrolet Suburbans are staged in warehouses, while the Secret Service books the equivalent of 30,000 hotel nights for its agents. For a week, Manhattan’s First Avenue and the streets around the UN will function less like city blocks than a fortified corridor for presidents, prime ministers and monarchs.

The scale is magnified by the setting. The headquarters, conceived in the hopeful years after World War II, was finished in the early 1950s with walls of glass and open plazas meant to embody transparency and peace. Every September, that design is overlaid with rifles on rooftops, radiation detectors at chokepoints and layers of technology and manpower that its architects never imagined.

Mick Browne, the UN’s chief of safety and security services, said the complexity has only grown as the event has expanded. Inside the complex, his staff manage the flow of delegates and dignitaries through checkpoints, elevators and hallways that were never built to handle thousands of people moving under heavy protection. “The headquarters was designed in a different era. We constantly have to adjust.”

From the control room, reporters were escorted into the tunnels that run beneath the complex, a dizzying maze where the only way to tell which building you are in is by the color of the walls. The passages, used daily by staff and security, connect the UN’s buildings out of sight from the public plazas above. The route ended at an elevator that opened into the Secretariat building, where a Labrador circled a bright red Jeep Wrangler as its handler watched closely for the smallest signal that the sweep was no longer routine.

“If you see me running, keep up, because that means my dog found something,” said Lt. Henry Meza, who commands the canine unit. His dozen Labradors are trained only to detect explosives. Each car, bag and conference room passes under their noses before leaders arrive.

Above ground, the presence is more visible. On the roof of the Dag Hammarskjöld Library, officers raise binoculars and set up their rifles over First Avenue, scanning the apartment towers that crowd the UN’s perimeter. It’s the culmination of months of preparation, including joint exercises with the Secret Service at its training center in Maryland.

Even with that training, the Service relies on reinforcements. Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Air Marshals and the Transportation Security Administration augment its ranks. The NYPD deploys thousands of officers. Each foreign delegation brings its own protective detail, sometimes heavily armed, which must be slotted into the system without creating new risks. At the heart of it all is a joint command post, staffed by more than a dozen agencies, where threat intelligence and snap changes are relayed minute by minute.

City officials said there are no specific or credible threats against this year’s session, but the posture is elevated. First Avenue between 42nd and 48th Streets will be shut. Crosstown blocks will close. Rolling freezes will stop traffic on the FDR Drive whenever a motorcade moves. Officials have warned New Yorkers to use subways and buses instead of cars.

Back on the roof of the Dag Hammarskjöld Library, the security officer with binoculars kept scanning the skyline. The buses still rumbled on First Avenue. The FDR still hummed. By Sunday, the rhythm of the city would be replaced by motorcades, checkpoints and frozen zones, all layered over a complex built for a different era but tasked once again with holding the world’s leaders.

