Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively stepped out for their first red-carpet outing amid the messy legal battle with her co-star Justin Baldoni to attend the 50th anniversary celebration of Saturday Night Live.

Ryan Reynolds, famous for his quick wit, had the audience laughing once again at the SNL 50 event. But this time, his biggest cheerleader, Blake, didn’t seem as amused.

Here's what the joke was about: Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, both Saturday Night Live veterans, turned the spotlight on Ryan and Blake in the audience, playfully calling out, “Ryan! How’s it going?”

To which the Deadpool actor replied, “Great! Why? What have you heard?”

Blake, who was smiling next to Ryan, looked up at him in shock as if caught unaware by his joke, which seemed to be signalling towards her feud with Justin Baldoni.

“Damn Blake didn’t seem to like that one lol,” a user pointed out.

“Blake was shocked by Ryan’s comeback when he said ‘what have you heard’,” said another user.

Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni Blake Lively has accused Justin Baldoni, her co-star in ‘It Ends With Us’, of sexual harassment. She also claimed that he orchestrated a smear campaign against her.

These allegations were made public in a complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department, which later escalated into a formal lawsuit.

However, Baldoni has strongly denied Lively's accusations. In response, he filed a defamation lawsuit against the New York Times for its coverage of the case. He also pursued legal action against Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, filing a $400 million lawsuit on January 16.

In an effort to clear his name, Baldoni has taken to the public domain, releasing raw footage from the 'It Ends With Us' set, as well as launching a website featuring text message exchanges between himself and Lively.