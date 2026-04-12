SNL cold open spoofs Melania Trump over Jeffrey Epstein remarks

A fresh Saturday Night Live sketch has drawn attention for its pointed satire of Melania Trump, following her detailed public denial of any links to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

SNL skewers Melania Trump’s Epstein denial in controversial sketch The sketch, aired over the weekend, centred on an exaggerated version of former US president Donald Trump, portrayed by regular cast member James Austin Johnson, who is shown making a series of chaotic phone calls from the Oval Office.

The sequence quickly pivots to Melania, played by Chloe Fineman, who announces an impromptu press conference to deny any association with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein—an angle the show amplifies for comedic effect.

A parallel spoof in Saturday Night Live U.K. took a similar approach, incorporating Melania Trump’s remarks into a broader comedic setup that also referenced controversies surrounding rapper Kanye West. The sketch used a “Never Have I Ever” format to lampoon public figures, signalling how the story has travelled beyond US television into international satire.

The episode, hosted by actor Colman Domingo, drew mixed responses, with some critics praising its willingness to push boundaries while others questioned whether the cold open leaned too heavily on shock value rather than structured humour.

Why did SNL spoof Melania Trump The episode, part of the long-running Saturday Night Live, aired days after Melania Trump issued a strongly worded statement rejecting allegations and online speculation tying her to Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. In the statement, she said, “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” adding that such claims were “mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation.”

She further clarified, “I have never been friends with EpsteinDonald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach. To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell. My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence. My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trivial note. I am not Epstein’s victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband, by chance, at a New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented in detail in my book, MELANIA."

Addressing broader allegations, she stated, “The first time I crossed paths with Epstein was in the year 2000, at an event Donald and I attended together. At the time, I had never met Epstein and had no knowledge of his criminal undertakings. Numerous fake images and statements about Epstein and me have been circulating on social media for years now. Be cautious about what you believe. These images and stories are completely false. I am not a witness or a named witness in connection with any of Epstein’s crimes. My name has never appeared in court documents, depositions, victim statements, or FBI interviews surrounding the Epstein matter. I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity—I was not a participant, was never on Epstein’s plane, and never visited his private island. I have never been legally accused or convicted of a crime in connection with Epstein’s sex trafficking, abuse of minors, and other repulsive behavior."