Snow forecast today: How much snow is expect across the US on Sunday, 14 December? Check weather for 14 states

A broad swath of the US, stretching from the Midwest into the Appalachians, as well as the northeast, is receiving snow from a fast-moving winter system, combined with intense lake-effect bands.

Accumulations of 1-6 inches are forecast for the I-95 corridor, and conditions for travel are expected to be hazardous due to flash freezing and gusty winds.

Travel is expected to be particularly treacherous along the I-95, from Washington DC to near Boston through Sunday morning.

Below is a detailed look at how much snow accumulation is expected across different states.

Connecticut The entire state of Connecticut is under a winter weather advisory with 2–4 inches of expected statewide.

Coastal areas may see slightly higher amounts, up to 5 inches, as the storm intensifies off the coast. The primary threat, however, remains the post-storm freeze, which will glaze over any untreated surfaces through Sunday night.

Delaware Northern Delmarva is poised to see significant accumulation on Sunday, with the potential for 5+ inches of snow.

The combination of falling temperatures and accumulating snow is expected to cause major slowdowns, particularly for transit connecting to the Delaware Memorial Bridge and travel through the northern counties.

District of Columbia The nation's capital is seeing light accumulations of 1-2 inches of snow being reported. Slightly higher amounts, meanwhile, are being reported just north of Washington, D.C.

Illinois Bloomington in Illinois has already seen 5 inches of snow accumulation from the storm system.

While the precipitation has largely moved out, the primary concern in the state now is the deep freeze—with temperatures are plummeting to well below zero, any slush or standing water on roads is getting frozen, creating dangerous travel conditions.

Indiana Significant snow accumulation has been reported in the central part of Indiana, with 5.4 inches recorded near the Indianapolis International Airport.

Accumulation across the state has created slick conditions, affecting travel. As the system exits, Indiana also faces a rapid temperature drop.

Iowa Iowa is currently dealing with aftermath of the winter storm, particularly the harsh ‘Arctic cold’ following snowfall, with Iowa City last receiving 4.5 inches of snow.

Travel conditions, however, remain tricky due to slippery conditions.

Ohio Ohio has seen widespread snowfall, with early reports confirming 3.6 inches in Dayton.

Forecasts and local reports indicate total accumulation of 1-5 inches state-wide, with 7 inches reported south of the I-70.

Worst affected are the northeast lake-effect zones, where 3-8 inches of snow are expected.

Pennsylvania Western Pennsylvania has seen the heaviest snowfall so far, with accumulations of 6.5 inches being reported near Pittsburgh.

The southeastern corner of the state near Philadelphia, meanwhile has a forecast of 3-6 inches.

New Jersey Travel has been along the I-95 corridor with 2.1 inches already reported in New Brunswick by Sunday morning.

The forecast calls for 3–5 inches widely, with a heavy band expected to drop 3–6 inches across the state, with southern NJ potentially seeing even higher amounts.

New York The state of New York, including New York City, is expected to receive considerable snow.

While NYC and Long Island are expecting 3-5 inches and 4-6 inches respectively, marking the city's first accumulation of the season.

Upstate New York, will be hit much harder, with Oswego County bracing of 10-16 inches of intense snow.

Maryland Specific corridors of the state are getting heavier-than-expected snow, with 2.5 inches of accumulation already being reported and a forecast of 3-6 inches for the eastern shore.

The Annapolis to Baltimore corridor, meanwhile, is looking at 2-4 inches while areas closer to Washington DC are seeing slightly less.

Massachusetts The Boston area is expecting 1-3 inches of snow while Cape could could see a higher total of 3-5 inches.

While Massachusetts is likely better off than several other places, the combination of snow and Arctic wind is nonetheless expected to make travel difficult along the I-95 heading towards New Hampshire.

Virginia Northern Virginia is generally expecting less than 2 inches of snow accumulation on Sunday, being on the southern fringe of the winter system,.

However, because temperatures are crashing to freezing or below during the event, even light amounts are causing slick spots on the Beltway and secondary roads, creating tricky conditions for travel.

Rhode Island The Providence area of Rhode Island and its surrounding regions are forecast to receive 2-4 inches of snow.