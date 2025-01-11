As snow, sleet, and ice blanket the Atlanta metro area, road conditions have rapidly worsened, prompting the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) to intensify its response efforts. Crews began pretreating major interstates with brine before the storm hit, but by 8 a.m. on Friday, the focus shifted to plowing the roads. Approximately 100 plows were deployed to address the worsening conditions.

Crews had plowed all lanes of Bobby Jones Expressway and Interstate 20 in east-central Georgia, and began plowing shoulders. Crews are also targeting high-priority multi-lane state routes, with brine operations set to begin again to prevent further ice buildup. The state continues to monitor conditions and adjust treatment plans as needed.

Crews work 12-hour shifts amid hazardous conditions With several inches of snow in some areas, over 300 pieces of equipment have been deployed across Georgia. Crews are working in 12-hour shifts, prioritizing routes used by emergency vehicles. However, hazardous conditions are expected to continue due to ongoing precipitation, including sleet and freezing rain. Drivers have been urged to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary, as numerous crashes have already been reported on interstates and state routes.

Governor Kemp encourages caution At a press conference, Governor Brian P. Kemp commended Georgia DOT and other agencies for their ongoing efforts to manage the storm. He also thanked citizens for adhering to safety advisories and staying off the roads. By 10 a.m. Friday, Georgia DOT crews had treated over 20,000 lane miles with over one million gallons of brine and 770 tons of salt.

Black ice risk and re-treatment plans As temperatures drop overnight, there is a risk of black ice forming on the roads. Georgia DOT’s strategy is to plow precipitation from travel lanes and re-treat them to reduce the chances of refreezing. The department said it will continue monitoring conditions to ensure roads remain as safe as possible.

State of emergency and winter storm warnings Governor Kemp has declared a State of Emergency across Georgia through Tuesday, January 14, 2025. A winter storm warning remains in effect for north Georgia, metro Atlanta, and parts of central Georgia through Saturday morning. Additionally, certain local transit services are closed, and the Georgia DOT has closed two express lane facilities to prevent ice and snow accumulation.

Motorist safety and warnings Motorists are advised to limit travel in affected areas and exercise extreme caution. Drivers should give GDOT crews space on the roads to ensure they can safely continue their work. The department emphasises not passing brine trucks, as this may cause damage from kicked-up gravel. Motorists are advised to stay at least 100 feet behind brine trucks for their safety.

