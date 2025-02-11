‘So far, fantastic’ – Donald Trump applauds JD Vance but holds off on 2028 endorsement

US President Donald Trump has said it is too early to determine whether Vice President JD Vance will be his preferred successor in the 2028 presidential election. In an interview with Fox News, Trump was asked if he saw Vance as his heir apparent. “No, but he’s very capable,” Trump responded. “I think you have a lot of very capable people. So far, I think he’s doing a fantastic job. It’s too early. We’re just starting.”

Trump, 78, also deflected by touting his administration’s strong start. “A lot of people have said that this has been the greatest opening—almost three weeks—in the history of the presidency,” he said.

Vance embarks on first foreign trip as VP The interview aired hours after Vance, 40, arrived in France for his first international trip as vice president. He is attending an artificial intelligence summit in Paris and will later travel to Germany for the annual Munich Security Conference.

Vance, who previously served as a US senator from Ohio, is the youngest vice president in modern US history. He was chosen as Trump’s running mate in July 2024, with strong backing from Donald Trump Jr.

Vance as a 2028 front-runner Although Vance has not formally declared any intention to run in 2028, he is already considered a leading contender for the Republican nomination. When asked about his future political plans, Vance said, “We’ll see what happens come 2028.”

A recent poll of GOP voters found that if the primary were held, Vance would be the top choice. Donald Trump Jr., 47, also emerged as a potential contender.

Trump’s third-term teasing continues Although constitutionally limited to two terms, Trump has continued to toy with the idea of a third term. Last April, he told Time Magazine that he would retire after his second term because “I don’t really have a choice” and that he would not support changing the 22nd Amendment.

However, during the National Prayer Breakfast last month, Trump hinted at the possibility again, saying, “They say I can’t run again; that’s the expression. Then somebody said, I don’t think you can. Oh.”

Vance’s rise in politics Before entering politics, Vance was a venture capitalist, lawyer, and best-selling author. His 2016 memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, chronicled his upbringing in Ohio and was later adapted into a 2020 film by director Ron Howard.

Vance was elected to the Senate in 2022 and served for two years before joining Trump’s second-term ticket. His political ideology aligns closely with Trump’s populist vision, making him a natural successor in the eyes of many Republican voters.